Fleming Island, FL
741 FLOYD ST
741 FLOYD ST

741 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

741 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location and Clay County Schools! This 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block house with a large back yard. Pn. Large 2 car garage and is on 1/3 acre lot. Easy access to Town shopping, boat ramp, golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 FLOYD ST have any available units?
741 FLOYD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 741 FLOYD ST have?
Some of 741 FLOYD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 FLOYD ST currently offering any rent specials?
741 FLOYD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 FLOYD ST pet-friendly?
No, 741 FLOYD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 741 FLOYD ST offer parking?
Yes, 741 FLOYD ST offers parking.
Does 741 FLOYD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 FLOYD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 FLOYD ST have a pool?
No, 741 FLOYD ST does not have a pool.
Does 741 FLOYD ST have accessible units?
No, 741 FLOYD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 741 FLOYD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 FLOYD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 FLOYD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 FLOYD ST does not have units with air conditioning.

