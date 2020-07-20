All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 6235 Bermuda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
6235 Bermuda Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6235 Bermuda Drive

6235 Bermuda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6235 Bermuda Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,420 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5000013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Bermuda Drive have any available units?
6235 Bermuda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
Is 6235 Bermuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Bermuda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Bermuda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6235 Bermuda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6235 Bermuda Drive offer parking?
No, 6235 Bermuda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6235 Bermuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 Bermuda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Bermuda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6235 Bermuda Drive has a pool.
Does 6235 Bermuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6235 Bermuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Bermuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6235 Bermuda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6235 Bermuda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6235 Bermuda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFleming Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments with Balconies
Fleming Island Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida