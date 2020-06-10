2549 SUNNY CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this Fleming Island wonder! Spacious is an understatement. Right when you pull in, you will notice the main 2 car garage, as well as the separate 1 car garage, attached to the in-law suite, on the left wing of the home. The grand entryway leads to the open concept living areas, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large island and breakfast bar. You will also notice over-sized eat-in area with trey ceilings and patio access. The master bedroom has a wonderful sitting area overlooking pond, walk in closets, and private door to lanai. Spacious upstairs bonus room has full bathroom. Perfect for guests! Enjoy the great outdoors on the lavish screened in lanai! This home has it all. Don't miss out! Renters Insurance required. Dogs up to 25 pounds allowed.