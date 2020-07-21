Rent Calculator
Home
Fleming Island, FL
2327 KEATON CHASE DR
2327 KEATON CHASE DR
2327 Keaton Chase Drive
Location
2327 Keaton Chase Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Well Maintained home in Eagle Harbor. Perfect for the whole family, come sit out on the covered patio and enjoy nice evenings by the pond.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have any available units?
2327 KEATON CHASE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fleming Island, FL
.
What amenities does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have?
Some of 2327 KEATON CHASE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2327 KEATON CHASE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2327 KEATON CHASE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 KEATON CHASE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fleming Island
.
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR offers parking.
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have a pool?
No, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have accessible units?
No, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 KEATON CHASE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 KEATON CHASE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
