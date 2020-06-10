All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:51 AM

2311 EAGLE PERCH PL

2311 Eagle Perch Pl · (904) 629-2737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances. This highly desirable community boasts top-rated schools and access to Eagle Harbor amenities which include Golf, 12 Tennis Har-Tru Courts, 12 Soccer Fields, 3 Aquatic Centers, Water Slide, Heated Lap Pool, Boat and R/V Storage, and more. Lawn Maintenance Included! Pet Friendly with owner approval....renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have any available units?
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have?
Some of 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL currently offering any rent specials?
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL is pet friendly.
Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL offer parking?
Yes, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL does offer parking.
Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have a pool?
Yes, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL has a pool.
Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have accessible units?
No, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2311 EAGLE PERCH PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 3 Bedrooms
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,300
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity