Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2260 HARBOR LAKE DR
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2260 HARBOR LAKE DR
2260 Harbor Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2260 Harbor Lake Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003
Amenities
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained and extra nice! Spacious home with formal dining, separate living room, Great Room with fire place overlooking screened lanai area and lake. Lawn care included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have any available units?
2260 HARBOR LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fleming Island, FL
.
What amenities does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have?
Some of 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR's amenities include parking, fireplace, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2260 HARBOR LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fleming Island
.
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 HARBOR LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
