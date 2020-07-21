2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Charming cul de sac home with luxuries galore in prestigious Fleming Island Plantation. Beautiful curb appeal and much larger than it looks! Granite counter tops with breakfast bar, wine rack, and ample storage; complete with a breakfast nook. Family room, Formal Living, and Dining combo separated only by vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. A screened lanai overlooking nature's beauty of a wooded backyard is perfect for a peaceful morning cup of coffee. A rated school, amenities cost covered by the owner, close to anything and everything you need. Don't miss out on this one! Rent includes basic lawn care.