All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT

2110 Heritage Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2110 Heritage Oaks Court, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Charming cul de sac home with luxuries galore in prestigious Fleming Island Plantation. Beautiful curb appeal and much larger than it looks! Granite counter tops with breakfast bar, wine rack, and ample storage; complete with a breakfast nook. Family room, Formal Living, and Dining combo separated only by vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. A screened lanai overlooking nature's beauty of a wooded backyard is perfect for a peaceful morning cup of coffee. A rated school, amenities cost covered by the owner, close to anything and everything you need. Don't miss out on this one! Rent includes basic lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have any available units?
2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have?
Some of 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT pet-friendly?
No, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT offer parking?
No, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not offer parking.
Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have a pool?
Yes, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT has a pool.
Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 HERITAGE OAKS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFleming Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments with Balconies
Fleming Island Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida