1832 MOSS CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Incredible setting in desirable neighborhood. Courtyard entry, 3 Bedroom, 2 bath family home with Kitchen Nook, Breakfast Bar, and all new Paint and Flooring throughout. Lovingly maintained and ready for move in. Wood burning Fireplace in Family Room and Master Bath has double sink vanity, separate shower and Soaking Tub. Back yard looks 'like a park'. Conservation and water views are WOW!. Water softener is also included as is reverse osmosis water filter. End of the Cul de sac and very close to Fleming Island shopping and schools.