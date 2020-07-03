All apartments in Fleming Island
1832 MOSS CREEK DR
1832 MOSS CREEK DR

1832 Moss Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Moss Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Incredible setting in desirable neighborhood. Courtyard entry, 3 Bedroom, 2 bath family home with Kitchen Nook, Breakfast Bar, and all new Paint and Flooring throughout. Lovingly maintained and ready for move in. Wood burning Fireplace in Family Room and Master Bath has double sink vanity, separate shower and Soaking Tub. Back yard looks 'like a park'. Conservation and water views are WOW!. Water softener is also included as is reverse osmosis water filter. End of the Cul de sac and very close to Fleming Island shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have any available units?
1832 MOSS CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have?
Some of 1832 MOSS CREEK DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 MOSS CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1832 MOSS CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 MOSS CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 MOSS CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 MOSS CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

