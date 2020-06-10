1719 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Huge freshly remodeled 6 Bedroom 4 Bath home in Fleming Island Plantation. This features a huge family room, formal dining, game room, covered patio and 6 large bedrooms. Large side yard. Very small pets can be approved upon request.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
