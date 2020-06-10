All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR

1719 Chatham Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1719 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Huge freshly remodeled 6 Bedroom 4 Bath home in Fleming Island Plantation. This features a huge family room, formal dining, game room, covered patio and 6 large bedrooms. Large side yard. Very small pets can be approved upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida