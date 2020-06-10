All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR

1718 Chatham Village Drive · (904) 375-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room. The master bedroom is located away from the guest bedrooms and includes vaulted ceilings. There is both a formal living room and a family room. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, two vanities, a garden tub, and a walk in closet. And the best part: spend your weekends outside in the massive screened in porch! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
No, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1718 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 3 Bedrooms
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,300
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity