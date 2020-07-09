All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1717 COUNTY RD 220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1717 COUNTY RD 220
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1717 COUNTY RD 220

1717 Doctors Inlet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1717 Doctors Inlet Road, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have any available units?
1717 COUNTY RD 220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have?
Some of 1717 COUNTY RD 220's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 COUNTY RD 220 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 COUNTY RD 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 COUNTY RD 220 pet-friendly?
No, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 offer parking?
No, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 does not offer parking.
Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have a pool?
Yes, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 has a pool.
Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have accessible units?
No, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 COUNTY RD 220 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 COUNTY RD 220 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida