1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR

1675 Sandy Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1675 Sandy Springs Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Meticulously maintained rental home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have any available units?
1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have?
Some of 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
No, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR offer parking?
No, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR does not offer parking.
Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have a pool?
Yes, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR has a pool.
Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 SANDY SPRINGS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
