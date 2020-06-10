All apartments in Fleming Island
1415 FLORIDA ST
1415 FLORIDA ST

1415 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Florida St, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Quaint one bedroom house on a wooded half acre. Lovely wood floors throughout, screened porch, wood stove and open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

