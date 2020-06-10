Rent Calculator
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM
1415 FLORIDA ST
1415 Florida St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1415 Florida St, Fleming Island, FL 32003
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint one bedroom house on a wooded half acre. Lovely wood floors throughout, screened porch, wood stove and open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST have any available units?
1415 FLORIDA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fleming Island, FL
.
What amenities does 1415 FLORIDA ST have?
Some of 1415 FLORIDA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1415 FLORIDA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1415 FLORIDA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 FLORIDA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1415 FLORIDA ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fleming Island
.
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1415 FLORIDA ST offers parking.
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 FLORIDA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST have a pool?
No, 1415 FLORIDA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST have accessible units?
No, 1415 FLORIDA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 FLORIDA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 FLORIDA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 FLORIDA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
