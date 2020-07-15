All apartments in Flagler County
Find more places like 58 Ocean St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagler County, FL
/
58 Ocean St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

58 Ocean St

58 Ocean Street · (386) 569-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

58 Ocean Street, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
hot tub
Come stay in this gorgeous ocean front luxury home located just a few steps away from a beautiful private beach; no public access means that staying here gives you exclusive beach rights! Make sure to bring your family and your friends as this home will accommodate 1-3 families with up to 6 kids. There's plenty of room for everyone in the large family room, complete with a gas fireplace, and in the expansive kitchen, fitted with top of the line appliances, granite counters and a large island. Browse our library of videos and games for the large plasma TV and Wii gaming console provided in the game room. Enjoy a private fenced yard with a 72 jets hot tub. Relax on a large screened in porch and hear the ocean waves while lounging on luxury couches and ottomans. This home is only minutes from many parks as well as intracoastal boat launch access, only 25 minutes to St.Augustine or Daytona Beach and only 1 hour from Orlando. Come, stay and have the best vacation you ever had!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Ocean St have any available units?
58 Ocean St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Ocean St have?
Some of 58 Ocean St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Ocean St currently offering any rent specials?
58 Ocean St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Ocean St pet-friendly?
No, 58 Ocean St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 58 Ocean St offer parking?
Yes, 58 Ocean St offers parking.
Does 58 Ocean St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Ocean St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Ocean St have a pool?
No, 58 Ocean St does not have a pool.
Does 58 Ocean St have accessible units?
Yes, 58 Ocean St has accessible units.
Does 58 Ocean St have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Ocean St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Ocean St have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Ocean St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 58 Ocean St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FL
South Daytona, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLVillano Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity