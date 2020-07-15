58 Ocean St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking hot tub

Come stay in this gorgeous ocean front luxury home located just a few steps away from a beautiful private beach; no public access means that staying here gives you exclusive beach rights! Make sure to bring your family and your friends as this home will accommodate 1-3 families with up to 6 kids. There's plenty of room for everyone in the large family room, complete with a gas fireplace, and in the expansive kitchen, fitted with top of the line appliances, granite counters and a large island. Browse our library of videos and games for the large plasma TV and Wii gaming console provided in the game room. Enjoy a private fenced yard with a 72 jets hot tub. Relax on a large screened in porch and hear the ocean waves while lounging on luxury couches and ottomans. This home is only minutes from many parks as well as intracoastal boat launch access, only 25 minutes to St.Augustine or Daytona Beach and only 1 hour from Orlando. Come, stay and have the best vacation you ever had!