Flagler County, FL
3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd

3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd ·
Location

3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL 32136

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues. This unit is RENTED WEEKLY for $1250.00 or MONTHLY for $2100.00 which includes utilities, state taxes and check out cleaning fee. An additional booking fee of $50.00 will be added to the rental amount. Coin operated laundry on premises. Ocean Beach Club II is now called Ocean Breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have any available units?
3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have?
Some of 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd offers parking.
Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd has a pool.
Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
