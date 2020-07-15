3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool ceiling fan playground basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues. This unit is RENTED WEEKLY for $1250.00 or MONTHLY for $2100.00 which includes utilities, state taxes and check out cleaning fee. An additional booking fee of $50.00 will be added to the rental amount. Coin operated laundry on premises. Ocean Beach Club II is now called Ocean Breeze.