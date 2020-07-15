3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd

Amenities
Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues. This unit is RENTED WEEKLY for $1250.00 or MONTHLY for $2100.00 which includes utilities, state taxes and check out cleaning fee. An additional booking fee of $50.00 will be added to the rental amount. Coin operated laundry on premises. Ocean Beach Club II is now called Ocean Breeze.