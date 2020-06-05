All apartments in Flagler Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:07 PM

409 Ocean Marina Drive

409 Ocean Marina Drive · (386) 597-7910
Location

409 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Direct intracoastal views and steps from the ocean! Watch the dolphins and manatees from your top floor corner unit with fireplace and screened lanai. Expansive southern water views. Newly painted interior, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, stove and microwave. Two bedrooms, 2 full baths with walk in closets in both bedrooms. Includes community amenities: pool, tennis court, clubhouse, grill area with tables, bike and kayak storage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living area. Beautiful water views from the kitchen, living area and master bedroom. Washer/dryer and interior pest control included. Walk or ride your bicycle down A1A. Enjoy the shops and restaurants nearby. Owner agent. HOA approval required. Pets TBD: HOA restriction- 35 lb. maximum. Available now! Rent: $1550 Deposit: $1600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have any available units?
409 Ocean Marina Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have?
Some of 409 Ocean Marina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Ocean Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Ocean Marina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Ocean Marina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Ocean Marina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Ocean Marina Drive does offer parking.
Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Ocean Marina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 409 Ocean Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Ocean Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Ocean Marina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Ocean Marina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Ocean Marina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
