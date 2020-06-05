409 Ocean Marina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Direct intracoastal views and steps from the ocean! Watch the dolphins and manatees from your top floor corner unit with fireplace and screened lanai. Expansive southern water views. Newly painted interior, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, stove and microwave. Two bedrooms, 2 full baths with walk in closets in both bedrooms. Includes community amenities: pool, tennis court, clubhouse, grill area with tables, bike and kayak storage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living area. Beautiful water views from the kitchen, living area and master bedroom. Washer/dryer and interior pest control included. Walk or ride your bicycle down A1A. Enjoy the shops and restaurants nearby. Owner agent. HOA approval required. Pets TBD: HOA restriction- 35 lb. maximum. Available now! Rent: $1550 Deposit: $1600.