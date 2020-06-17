2215 S Central Ave.

2215 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex with a single car garage. Enjoy ocean views from 2nd floor patio! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All tile throughout. Each bathroom features a walk-in style shower. Inquire today for lease options!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)