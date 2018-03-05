6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE

Amenities
POOL HOME // 24HR. GATED FISH HAWK TRAILS! Sitting on a Private ½ Acre Conservation Lot w/ No Backyard Neighbors. Come See this Custom 4 bed 4 ba POOL Home boasting over 4100 sq ft! Great Location with CONSERVATION VIEWS in gated FishHawk Trails! A spectacular plan checking all the boxes on your wishlist. Step insid and be greeted by a spacious formal living & dining areas.Notice the volume ceilings dressed with handsome coffered trays and crown. A Gourmet kitchen is open to family room w/42" cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, center island, walk in pantry, built appliances, eat in area overlooking pool, tons of counterspace and storage. The kitchen opens to a great room complimented by a wood burning fireplace & built in shelving. Your upstairs bonus room is a gret place to entertain and watch the game complete with built in bar & a full bath. The recently remodeled master bedroom SUITE offers a fireplace, walk in shower, free standing tub, & walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are all VERY large. The 4th bedroom has a large bath that doubles as a pool bath. Your private pool area offers a huge brick pavered covered screened lanai, outdoor kitchen space with granite countertops & views of beautiful conservation! You will love the side load, over sized garage with plenty of parking. This home features new carpet and fresh paint inside & out! A Must see in a gated community surrounded by large homes and spacious lots and offering top rated schools. Call to schedule your private showing today!