6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

POOL HOME // 24HR. GATED FISH HAWK TRAILS! Sitting on a Private ½ Acre Conservation Lot w/ No Backyard Neighbors. Come See this Custom 4 bed 4 ba POOL Home boasting over 4100 sq ft! Great Location with CONSERVATION VIEWS in gated FishHawk Trails! A spectacular plan checking all the boxes on your wishlist. Step insid and be greeted by a spacious formal living & dining areas.Notice the volume ceilings dressed with handsome coffered trays and crown. A Gourmet kitchen is open to family room w/42" cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, center island, walk in pantry, built appliances, eat in area overlooking pool, tons of counterspace and storage. The kitchen opens to a great room complimented by a wood burning fireplace & built in shelving. Your upstairs bonus room is a gret place to entertain and watch the game complete with built in bar & a full bath. The recently remodeled master bedroom SUITE offers a fireplace, walk in shower, free standing tub, & walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are all VERY large. The 4th bedroom has a large bath that doubles as a pool bath. Your private pool area offers a huge brick pavered covered screened lanai, outdoor kitchen space with granite countertops & views of beautiful conservation! You will love the side load, over sized garage with plenty of parking. This home features new carpet and fresh paint inside & out! A Must see in a gated community surrounded by large homes and spacious lots and offering top rated schools. Call to schedule your private showing today!