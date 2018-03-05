All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019

6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE

6231 Wild Orchid Drive · No Longer Available
Fish Hawk
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6231 Wild Orchid Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL HOME // 24HR. GATED FISH HAWK TRAILS! Sitting on a Private ½ Acre Conservation Lot w/ No Backyard Neighbors. Come See this Custom 4 bed 4 ba POOL Home boasting over 4100 sq ft! Great Location with CONSERVATION VIEWS in gated FishHawk Trails! A spectacular plan checking all the boxes on your wishlist. Step insid and be greeted by a spacious formal living & dining areas.Notice the volume ceilings dressed with handsome coffered trays and crown. A Gourmet kitchen is open to family room w/42" cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, center island, walk in pantry, built appliances, eat in area overlooking pool, tons of counterspace and storage. The kitchen opens to a great room complimented by a wood burning fireplace & built in shelving. Your upstairs bonus room is a gret place to entertain and watch the game complete with built in bar & a full bath. The recently remodeled master bedroom SUITE offers a fireplace, walk in shower, free standing tub, & walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are all VERY large. The 4th bedroom has a large bath that doubles as a pool bath. Your private pool area offers a huge brick pavered covered screened lanai, outdoor kitchen space with granite countertops & views of beautiful conservation! You will love the side load, over sized garage with plenty of parking. This home features new carpet and fresh paint inside & out! A Must see in a gated community surrounded by large homes and spacious lots and offering top rated schools. Call to schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have any available units?
6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have?
Some of 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6231 WILD ORCHID DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
