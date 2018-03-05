Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6229 Gannetdale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6229 Gannetdale Dr
6229 Gannetdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6229 Gannetdale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely 4 Bed room 2.5 bath 2 story home in Fishhawk. Good schools Garage
Up dated kitched with all appliances
fenced in Back yard.
Access to the Fishhawk ammenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have any available units?
6229 Gannetdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fish Hawk, FL
.
What amenities does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have?
Some of 6229 Gannetdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6229 Gannetdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Gannetdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Gannetdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6229 Gannetdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk
.
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6229 Gannetdale Dr offers parking.
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 Gannetdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have a pool?
No, 6229 Gannetdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6229 Gannetdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 Gannetdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6229 Gannetdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6229 Gannetdale Dr has units with air conditioning.
