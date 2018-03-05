All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
6224 Bridgevista Drive
6224 Bridgevista Drive

6224 Bridgevista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Bridgevista Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious Fishhawk Home! - Call or text Heather Jenkins at (813) 506-7476 for more information on this property. Great floor plan with a den, split bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room with open kitchen to the family room. The lanai has been enclosed as an extension to the living space. Neutral color throughout the home. Complete lawn care is included in the rent! This home is a must see!! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rents and fees.

(RLNE1855597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have any available units?
6224 Bridgevista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have?
Some of 6224 Bridgevista Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Bridgevista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Bridgevista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Bridgevista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 Bridgevista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive offer parking?
No, 6224 Bridgevista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Bridgevista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6224 Bridgevista Drive has a pool.
Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6224 Bridgevista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 Bridgevista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6224 Bridgevista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6224 Bridgevista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

