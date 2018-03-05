6224 Bridgevista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Spacious Fishhawk Home! - Call or text Heather Jenkins at (813) 506-7476 for more information on this property. Great floor plan with a den, split bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room with open kitchen to the family room. The lanai has been enclosed as an extension to the living space. Neutral color throughout the home. Complete lawn care is included in the rent! This home is a must see!! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rents and fees.



