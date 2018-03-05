6168 Skylarkcrest Dr.

Amenities

Fishhawk Ranch 3 bedroom/2 bath - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!! $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!*** Beautifully remodeled home in the wonderful community of Fishhawk! From the moment you walk in the front door, you will fall in love. This 3 bedroom split open floor plan features custom tiled floors throughout the entire home. It is light and airy - crisp freshness everywhere. Stylish fixtures include all stainless appliances. A Must See! Enjoy all the wonderful amenities - A-rated schools, 25 miles of paved trails, an Aquatic Club , two other community pools and water park. Also features "Park Square" with retail shops, coffee shops, fountains, outdoor living room and grass theater area. No backyard neighbors!!!!



