Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

6133 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6133 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 3Bedroom 2.5Bathroom 2 Car garage, All stainless steel Appliances, Private Screened Patio, very close to community pool. Great location and schools. WILL HAVE BRAND NEW CARPETS INSTALLED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6133 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

