All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD

6015 Audubon Manor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6015 Audubon Manor Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to a truly magnificent custom 4 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home with extra large 3 car garage in exclusive guard gated Fishhawk Trails! Enter the inviting foyer through the impressive double doors. Extensive upgrades throughout the home including soaring ceilings, elaborate surround sound and security system, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with double ovens, 2 wet bars and wine fridge. The master retreat includes two huge walk in closets, large sitting area, oversized soaking tub, and dual shower head shower. The outdoor resort style oasis includes a heated spa and heated salt water pool, full outdoor kitchen and large fenced in yard perfect for pets, kids and entertaining. Brand new AC unit. Walk to playgrounds, bike trails, basketball and tennis courts while enjoying the top A rated schools and the lifestyle you deserve! Furniture is negotiable. Rent includes pool and yard maintenance. Seller is also listing home for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa