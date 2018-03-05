6015 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to a truly magnificent custom 4 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home with extra large 3 car garage in exclusive guard gated Fishhawk Trails! Enter the inviting foyer through the impressive double doors. Extensive upgrades throughout the home including soaring ceilings, elaborate surround sound and security system, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with double ovens, 2 wet bars and wine fridge. The master retreat includes two huge walk in closets, large sitting area, oversized soaking tub, and dual shower head shower. The outdoor resort style oasis includes a heated spa and heated salt water pool, full outdoor kitchen and large fenced in yard perfect for pets, kids and entertaining. Brand new AC unit. Walk to playgrounds, bike trails, basketball and tennis courts while enjoying the top A rated schools and the lifestyle you deserve! Furniture is negotiable. Rent includes pool and yard maintenance. Seller is also listing home for purchase.