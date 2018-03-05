5925 Shell Ridge Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4/3.5 Fishhawk Home with Office & Bonus Room! - Please call Kat White at 813-505-6058 for a private showing. Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with office and large bonus room! Sprawling 2-story ceilings allow for an abundance of natural light to pour in from every angle. The **OPEN KITCHEN** overlooks the family room for effortless entertaining. Upgraded kitchen includes STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, an abundance of cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Ensuite master bath features dual sinks, granite countertops, large soaking tub w/separate glass shower. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Host a family gathering or unwind after a stressful day on your very private enclosed oasis or extra large bonus room above the garage! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5612666)