All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr

5820 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5820 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gated Community of Fishhawk Ranch Townhomes!! Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle contained within this fabulous community! Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with an open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen, living/dining room combination. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Located on the first floor is a bedroom that could be used as an office or den. Laminated floors lead upstairs to Master bedroom, and second bedroom. The laundry room is on the hallway upstairs. Sliding glass doors open to a lovely conservation/private backyard just beyond the oversized screened in lanai. Additional storage area in the screened-in porch. Monthly rental includes lawn, trash and sewer. This home has it all from maintenance free living, with access to community amenities for you to enjoy, that include private community pool, hawk park, miles of biking & walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, and fitness centers. Top A rated schools, shopping and restaurants with so much, much more just waiting for you! Water is included with an additional flat rate monthly water fee of $35. Per the HOA you can have 1 pet 25lbs. and under, with no more than 5 occupants in the home. Occupied, Available 03/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have any available units?
5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa