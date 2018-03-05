5820 Fishhawk Ridge Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gated Community of Fishhawk Ranch Townhomes!! Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle contained within this fabulous community! Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with an open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen, living/dining room combination. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Located on the first floor is a bedroom that could be used as an office or den. Laminated floors lead upstairs to Master bedroom, and second bedroom. The laundry room is on the hallway upstairs. Sliding glass doors open to a lovely conservation/private backyard just beyond the oversized screened in lanai. Additional storage area in the screened-in porch. Monthly rental includes lawn, trash and sewer. This home has it all from maintenance free living, with access to community amenities for you to enjoy, that include private community pool, hawk park, miles of biking & walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, and fitness centers. Top A rated schools, shopping and restaurants with so much, much more just waiting for you! Water is included with an additional flat rate monthly water fee of $35. Per the HOA you can have 1 pet 25lbs. and under, with no more than 5 occupants in the home. Occupied, Available 03/01/2020.