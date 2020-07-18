All apartments in Fish Hawk
Location

5724 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,672

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029349

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, two and half bath home today! This unit has 1594 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage in a gated community. Minutes away from I-75.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have any available units?
5724 Kinglethill Drive has a unit available for $1,672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have?
Some of 5724 Kinglethill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 Kinglethill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Kinglethill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Kinglethill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5724 Kinglethill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5724 Kinglethill Drive offers parking.
Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Kinglethill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have a pool?
No, 5724 Kinglethill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5724 Kinglethill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 Kinglethill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5724 Kinglethill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5724 Kinglethill Drive has units with air conditioning.
