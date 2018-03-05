5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE

Amenities
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest bathroom, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, ample size bedrooms, a two car garage, and more! Fishhawk offers residents access to community pools, parks, fitness, rec centers, walking trails, and top rated schools! Water and grounds care included.