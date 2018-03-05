All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE

5718 Kingletsound Place · (813) 653-9676
Location

5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest bathroom, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, ample size bedrooms, a two car garage, and more! Fishhawk offers residents access to community pools, parks, fitness, rec centers, walking trails, and top rated schools! Water and grounds care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have any available units?
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have?
Some of 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does offer parking.
Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE has a pool.
Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
