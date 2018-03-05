All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 15 2020

5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

5208 Sanderling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** Mere minutes from award-winning amenities and public transportation in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling, you will find this lovely 2011-sqft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage with a den home for rent!

Immaculate ceramic floor tile laid on the diagonal flows from the extended foyer through to the kitchen, nook and wet areas. Plush carpeting is soft underfoot in the den, bedrooms and living area. The open floorplan is ideally situated for entertaining and family gatherings. The warm kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and sizable family room while boasting 42” wood cabinetry, granite counters with under-mount stainless steel sink, Preparation Island with breakfast bar, and a sleek appliance suite that includes a refrigerator, gas range, microwave/hood, and dishwasher.

Sliding glass doors off the breakfast nook brings the outdoors in, allowing for ample natural light and a great view of the 12'x10' covered and screened lanai. Enjoy Florida living at its best, relaxing and enjoying the lush backyard.

The warm and sizable master retreat features a walk-in closet and master bath complete with dual basin vanity, granite countertops, garden tub, and over-sized walk-in shower. The other bedrooms share the second full bath.

Complete lawn maintenance is included in rent services saving you time and money! ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cutqufjWiX2&mls=1 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

