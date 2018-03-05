5208 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** Mere minutes from award-winning amenities and public transportation in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling, you will find this lovely 2011-sqft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage with a den home for rent!



Immaculate ceramic floor tile laid on the diagonal flows from the extended foyer through to the kitchen, nook and wet areas. Plush carpeting is soft underfoot in the den, bedrooms and living area. The open floorplan is ideally situated for entertaining and family gatherings. The warm kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook and sizable family room while boasting 42” wood cabinetry, granite counters with under-mount stainless steel sink, Preparation Island with breakfast bar, and a sleek appliance suite that includes a refrigerator, gas range, microwave/hood, and dishwasher.



Sliding glass doors off the breakfast nook brings the outdoors in, allowing for ample natural light and a great view of the 12'x10' covered and screened lanai. Enjoy Florida living at its best, relaxing and enjoying the lush backyard.



The warm and sizable master retreat features a walk-in closet and master bath complete with dual basin vanity, granite countertops, garden tub, and over-sized walk-in shower. The other bedrooms share the second full bath.



Complete lawn maintenance is included in rent services saving you time and money! ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cutqufjWiX2&mls=1 **