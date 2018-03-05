All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

5204 Sanderling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
THIS GORGEOUS HOME IN FISHHAWK RANCH STARLING IS MOVE IN READY...WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL/CLUBHOUSE/PARK AND MORE.GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS...UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM ALSO HAS A SEPARATE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

