Fish Hawk, FL
17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE

17520 Bright Wheat Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17520 Bright Wheat Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful newly built Taylor Morrison home has all the upgrades! The Antigua floor plan is a spacious home loaded with architectural details: tray ceilings, art niches, and a gorgeous lighted rotunda greet you as you enter this home. Large neutral ceramic tile covers the main living areas plus the master bedroom and plush neutral carpet in the other bedrooms makes decoration and clean-up a breeze! The bright kitchen boasts crisp cabinetry, granite countertops, and custom tiled backsplash. The large island has an eat-in counter for additional seating. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, 2 built-in ovens, and 4 gas-burner stove. The open floorplan with family room and casual dining combo offers the perfect area for lots of family members or guest. The Flex room can be a formal dining room, bonus room or office. A separate laundry room, dry bar, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans are added upgrades. The Master Suite is amazing with tray ceilings! The designer vanity includes dual sinks, granite counters, tons of storage, has it all, closet space, garden tub, and a separate frameless walk-in shower with bench. Through the pocket sliders, you walk out onto the covered lanai area with views of the lush grassed yard and the pond. All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, - that's $140/mo in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have any available units?
17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have?
Some of 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17520 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
