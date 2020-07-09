All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16307 Bayberry View Drive

16307 Bayberry View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16307 Bayberry View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Lithia, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have any available units?
16307 Bayberry View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have?
Some of 16307 Bayberry View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16307 Bayberry View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16307 Bayberry View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 Bayberry View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16307 Bayberry View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16307 Bayberry View Drive offers parking.
Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16307 Bayberry View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have a pool?
No, 16307 Bayberry View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have accessible units?
No, 16307 Bayberry View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16307 Bayberry View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16307 Bayberry View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16307 Bayberry View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

