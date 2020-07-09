All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

16213 Bridgewalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16213 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an office which could easily be another bedroom and over the detached 2 car garage is the CUTE apartment. With 549 heated square feet it has a FULL kitchen & separate eating area, a great room, bedroom, & FULL bath with tub. Main home features wood flooring downstairs, formal dining/living room, double door office (which could easily be the 4th Bed) inside laundry with kitchen appliances included, & downstairs 1/2 bath (also with wood laminate floor). Other baths have ceramic. Across entire front of HOME as well as back of HOME is the 'Old Fashioned Porch" The HOME is located in the GARDEN District of FISH HAWK Ranch, which is the HEART of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have any available units?
16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

