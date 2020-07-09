16213 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an office which could easily be another bedroom and over the detached 2 car garage is the CUTE apartment. With 549 heated square feet it has a FULL kitchen & separate eating area, a great room, bedroom, & FULL bath with tub. Main home features wood flooring downstairs, formal dining/living room, double door office (which could easily be the 4th Bed) inside laundry with kitchen appliances included, & downstairs 1/2 bath (also with wood laminate floor). Other baths have ceramic. Across entire front of HOME as well as back of HOME is the 'Old Fashioned Porch" The HOME is located in the GARDEN District of FISH HAWK Ranch, which is the HEART of the community.