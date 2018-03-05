16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. The expansive single story homes offer a formal dining room and 3 separate living areas, a large formal living area, a spacious family room and a nice secluded bonus/game room! The open kitchen offers an ample sized island breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless steel and gas appliances, corian countertops, recessed lights, and dining area. The master large and extended master suite features dual closets, his/her sinks, a jetted garden tub, and glass enclosed shower! Some additional features include a covered patio, plantation shutters, custom fixtures, and more! Within walk/bike distance of Park Square, Fishhawk creek Elementary, and Randall Middle School, Newsome High, Publix, and more! Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community amenities including top rated schools, pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, basketball, walking trails and more! Lawn care and pest control included! (Entertianment Center/ Washer / Dryer / Garage Fridge available but not warranted by owner) ** Owner painting and replacing some carpet - Additional photos will be provided once completed **