All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE

16158 Bridgepark Drive · (813) 653-9676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.  The expansive single story homes offer a formal dining room and 3 separate living areas, a large formal living area, a spacious family room and a nice secluded bonus/game room!  The open kitchen offers an ample sized island breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless steel and gas appliances, corian countertops, recessed lights, and dining area.  The master large and extended master suite  features dual closets, his/her sinks, a jetted garden tub, and glass enclosed shower!  Some additional features include a covered patio, plantation shutters, custom fixtures, and more!  Within walk/bike distance of Park Square, Fishhawk creek Elementary, and Randall Middle School, Newsome High, Publix, and more! Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community amenities including top rated schools, pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, basketball, walking trails and more!  Lawn care and pest control included!  (Entertianment Center/ Washer / Dryer / Garage Fridge available but not warranted by owner) ** Owner painting and replacing some carpet - Additional photos will be provided once completed **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have any available units?
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have?
Some of 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity