All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16119 Bridgedale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16119 Bridgedale Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:48 AM

16119 Bridgedale Drive

16119 Bridgedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16119 Bridgedale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive have any available units?
16119 Bridgedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
Is 16119 Bridgedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16119 Bridgedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16119 Bridgedale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16119 Bridgedale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive offer parking?
No, 16119 Bridgedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16119 Bridgedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16119 Bridgedale Drive has a pool.
Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 16119 Bridgedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16119 Bridgedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16119 Bridgedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16119 Bridgedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa