All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16110 Bridgepark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16110 Bridgepark Dr
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16110 Bridgepark Dr
16110 Bridgepark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fish Hawk
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
16110 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available 07/06/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 275931
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275931
Property Id 275931
(RLNE5766501)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have any available units?
16110 Bridgepark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fish Hawk, FL
.
What amenities does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have?
Some of 16110 Bridgepark Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16110 Bridgepark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16110 Bridgepark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16110 Bridgepark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16110 Bridgepark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr offer parking?
No, 16110 Bridgepark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16110 Bridgepark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have a pool?
No, 16110 Bridgepark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have accessible units?
No, 16110 Bridgepark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16110 Bridgepark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16110 Bridgepark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16110 Bridgepark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
