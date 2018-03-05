All apartments in Fish Hawk
15850 Starling Water Dr

15850 Starling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15850 Starling Water Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766. Beautiful like new home! Perfect layout to include 3 full bedrooms with a nice size den that can easily be a 4th bedroom. The kitchen is complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, tons of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, large island and is open to the family room. The breakfast nook over looks the backyard and leads out to your covered patio. No backyard neighbors and at the end of the cul-de-sac makes for a lot of privacy. The master bedroom is roomy with a large master bath to include double sinks. Nice size inside laundry room is complete with a washer and dryer. Within walking distance to the NEW Tennis Center!! This home is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15850 Starling Water Dr have any available units?
15850 Starling Water Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15850 Starling Water Dr have?
Some of 15850 Starling Water Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15850 Starling Water Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15850 Starling Water Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15850 Starling Water Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15850 Starling Water Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15850 Starling Water Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15850 Starling Water Dr offers parking.
Does 15850 Starling Water Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15850 Starling Water Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15850 Starling Water Dr have a pool?
No, 15850 Starling Water Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15850 Starling Water Dr have accessible units?
No, 15850 Starling Water Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15850 Starling Water Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15850 Starling Water Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15850 Starling Water Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15850 Starling Water Dr has units with air conditioning.
