15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 3 car garage home by David Weekley is full of upgrades. The extensive tile flooring reaches from the front of the house to the back, with neutral carpet in the bedrooms and retreat.



The gourmet kitchen, which overlooks the family room, is a chef’s dream. The 42” wall cabinets have both under-cabinet and above-cabinet lights adding even more lighting and a decorative touch. The base cabinets feature dual pull-out racks for an easy reach to items located in the back. Gleaming stainless-steel appliances will be appreciated by the cook in the family, including the gas range and French-door refrigerator. Endless amount of counter space allows for easy prep work and serving space.



The generously sized master bedroom overlooks the backyard and pond view while the bath features a large walk-in closet and a dual-sink vanity and a walk-in shower.



Glass sliders in the family room open out to the covered lanai allowing guest to easily mingle inside and out. The lush back yard and views of the pond create a peaceful setting any time during the day or night.



The 3-car garage is great for extra storage. Complete lawn maintenance including mowing, weeding, pruning and irrigation maintenance, plus fertilization, turf and plant pest control is included -- $140/mo. in included services!