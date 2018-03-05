All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE

15811 Starling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15811 Starling Water Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 3 car garage home by David Weekley is full of upgrades. The extensive tile flooring reaches from the front of the house to the back, with neutral carpet in the bedrooms and retreat.

The gourmet kitchen, which overlooks the family room, is a chef’s dream. The 42” wall cabinets have both under-cabinet and above-cabinet lights adding even more lighting and a decorative touch. The base cabinets feature dual pull-out racks for an easy reach to items located in the back. Gleaming stainless-steel appliances will be appreciated by the cook in the family, including the gas range and French-door refrigerator. Endless amount of counter space allows for easy prep work and serving space.

The generously sized master bedroom overlooks the backyard and pond view while the bath features a large walk-in closet and a dual-sink vanity and a walk-in shower.

Glass sliders in the family room open out to the covered lanai allowing guest to easily mingle inside and out. The lush back yard and views of the pond create a peaceful setting any time during the day or night.

The 3-car garage is great for extra storage. Complete lawn maintenance including mowing, weeding, pruning and irrigation maintenance, plus fertilization, turf and plant pest control is included -- $140/mo. in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15811 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
