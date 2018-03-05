15798 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool carpet range refrigerator

Available Now! Amazing price to live in the sought after community of Fishhawk Ranch in gated section with pool. Two master bedrooms upstairs with upstairs laundy, Washer and dryer provided. End unit townhome, nice natural light, all appliances, fresh paint and carpet make this a ready home in a community with so much to offer.

Living room/ dining room combo with convesation window to the kitchen area, partial bath downstairs for guest, large screen lanai with storage closet and wooded view in rear of home. Zoned Bevis, Barrington and Newsome schools, all community ammenities transfer to tenant with lease.