15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE 10/01/2019. This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the beautiful GATED Fishhawk community includes a spacious kitchen with all-black upgraded appliances, wood cabinets, lots of counter space and breakfast bar and separate dining area. Large family room with sliders leading out to screened lanai. Upstairs, both bedrooms have private bathrooms for your added convenience. This unit has laminate wood flooring in the downstairs living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The large attached screened porch is perfect for entertaining and grilling and has beautiful views of the conservation. Includes water, trash, access to expansive community pool, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center, & playground. Washer/dryer hookups in unit.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Additional $60 HOA application fee.