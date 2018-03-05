All apartments in Fish Hawk
15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr

15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE 10/01/2019. This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the beautiful GATED Fishhawk community includes a spacious kitchen with all-black upgraded appliances, wood cabinets, lots of counter space and breakfast bar and separate dining area. Large family room with sliders leading out to screened lanai. Upstairs, both bedrooms have private bathrooms for your added convenience. This unit has laminate wood flooring in the downstairs living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The large attached screened porch is perfect for entertaining and grilling and has beautiful views of the conservation. Includes water, trash, access to expansive community pool, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center, & playground. Washer/dryer hookups in unit.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
Additional $60 HOA application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have any available units?
15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have?
Some of 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr offers parking.
Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr has a pool.
Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15790 Fishhawk Falls Dr has units with air conditioning.
