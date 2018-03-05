All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15774 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15774 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This lovely 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse is located in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community. Enjoy full access to all FishHawk amenities including tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, 30+ miles of walking trails and "A" rated schools.

Features include a formal dining room with custom lighting, half bath, ceiling fan in the living room, plush wall-to-wall carpet throughout and tile in the wet areas.

Relax on the screened, extended lanai which backs up to a wooded conservation area.

Kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops and tiled backsplash. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.

Upstairs features include built-in desk and cabinetry, closet laundry room which includes washer and dryer and the 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have dual closets for extra storage and en-suite bathrooms feature cultured marble counters.

Ceiling fans in all rooms make this home move-in ready!

Enjoy use of the neighborhood pool, exclusive to FishHawk Ridge residents.
All lawn and landscaping maintenance are also included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa