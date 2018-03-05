15774 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

This lovely 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse is located in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community. Enjoy full access to all FishHawk amenities including tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, 30+ miles of walking trails and "A" rated schools.



Features include a formal dining room with custom lighting, half bath, ceiling fan in the living room, plush wall-to-wall carpet throughout and tile in the wet areas.



Relax on the screened, extended lanai which backs up to a wooded conservation area.



Kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops and tiled backsplash. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.



Upstairs features include built-in desk and cabinetry, closet laundry room which includes washer and dryer and the 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have dual closets for extra storage and en-suite bathrooms feature cultured marble counters.



Ceiling fans in all rooms make this home move-in ready!



Enjoy use of the neighborhood pool, exclusive to FishHawk Ridge residents.

All lawn and landscaping maintenance are also included in the rent.