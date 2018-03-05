15715 Ibisridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 5 bed, 4 baths, 3,245 sq. ft. home in Lithia, FL! Amazing open floor plan. Spacious living room area with elegant dining room space. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.