Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15715 Ibisridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15715 Ibisridge Drive

15715 Ibisridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15715 Ibisridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
This wonderful 5 bed, 4 baths, 3,245 sq. ft. home in Lithia, FL! Amazing open floor plan. Spacious living room area with elegant dining room space. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have any available units?
15715 Ibisridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have?
Some of 15715 Ibisridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15715 Ibisridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15715 Ibisridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 Ibisridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15715 Ibisridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive offer parking?
No, 15715 Ibisridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15715 Ibisridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15715 Ibisridge Drive has a pool.
Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15715 Ibisridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15715 Ibisridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15715 Ibisridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15715 Ibisridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
