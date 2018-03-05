All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE

14121 Barrington Stowers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14121 Barrington Stowers Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Former Cardel model home. Great layout with formal space on the main level and childrens play area upstairs. IN fabulous condition and ready FOR NEW TENANT DECEMBER 1, 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have any available units?
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have?
Some of 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa