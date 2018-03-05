Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE
14121 Barrington Stowers Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
14121 Barrington Stowers Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Former Cardel model home. Great layout with formal space on the main level and childrens play area upstairs. IN fabulous condition and ready FOR NEW TENANT DECEMBER 1, 2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have any available units?
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fish Hawk, FL
.
What amenities does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have?
Some of 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk
.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14121 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569
Similar Pages
Fish Hawk 1 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with Balcony
Fish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
Davenport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FL
Highland City, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
The Meadows, FL
Port Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Elfers, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Memphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa