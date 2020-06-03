Sign Up
Home
/
Ferry Pass, FL
/
6425 LANIER
Last updated July 9 2020
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6425 LANIER
6425 Lanier Dr
·
(850) 476-6000
Location
6425 Lanier Dr, Ferry Pass, FL 32504
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$850
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great North East Location! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen, master suite with balcony, fenced yard. A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6425 LANIER have any available units?
6425 LANIER has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 6425 LANIER currently offering any rent specials?
6425 LANIER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 LANIER pet-friendly?
No, 6425 LANIER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass
.
Does 6425 LANIER offer parking?
No, 6425 LANIER does not offer parking.
Does 6425 LANIER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 LANIER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 LANIER have a pool?
No, 6425 LANIER does not have a pool.
Does 6425 LANIER have accessible units?
No, 6425 LANIER does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 LANIER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 LANIER has units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 LANIER have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 LANIER does not have units with air conditioning.
