6425 LANIER.
Ferry Pass, FL
6425 LANIER
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:22 PM

6425 LANIER

6425 Lanier Dr · (850) 476-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6425 Lanier Dr, Ferry Pass, FL 32504

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great North East Location! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen, master suite with balcony, fenced yard. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6425 LANIER have any available units?
6425 LANIER has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6425 LANIER currently offering any rent specials?
6425 LANIER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 LANIER pet-friendly?
No, 6425 LANIER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass.
Does 6425 LANIER offer parking?
No, 6425 LANIER does not offer parking.
Does 6425 LANIER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 LANIER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 LANIER have a pool?
No, 6425 LANIER does not have a pool.
Does 6425 LANIER have accessible units?
No, 6425 LANIER does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 LANIER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 LANIER has units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 LANIER have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 LANIER does not have units with air conditioning.

