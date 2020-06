Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other full bath are located upstairs. Newer stainless steel appliances in the updated granite slab counter top kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio with an outside storage closet. Home also has a one car garage. Call today to set up a showing!! All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package at an additional cost of $30/mnth. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.