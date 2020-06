Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range

Centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in College Heights!! This Condo features a nice kitchen that is fully equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Plenty of cabinet space is a plus. Home has central heat and air, blinds, W/D Connections, ceiling fans and also a fireplace but for aesthetics only. This complex is located close to shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Will be available on July 7th.