Home
/
Ferry Pass, FL
/
1501 JOHN CARROLL DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1501 JOHN CARROLL DR
1501 John Carroll Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1501 John Carroll Drive, Ferry Pass, FL 32504
Amenities
w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath, lawn care included, washer dryer hookups in utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR have any available units?
1501 JOHN CARROLL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ferry Pass, FL
.
Is 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1501 JOHN CARROLL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass
.
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR offer parking?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR does not offer parking.
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR have a pool?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR have accessible units?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 JOHN CARROLL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
