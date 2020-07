Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

977 Chad St. Available 03/09/20 On island close to beach and shopping - 1440 sf, 3BR/2BA island townhome located in the heart of Amelia Island on a quite cul-de-sac. Close to all Fernandina Beach schools. Two story family room with vaulted ceiling. Master suite down with guest bedrooms and bath up. Galley style kitchen with attached laundry room. Office/loft area overlooking family room. One car attached garage. Pets ok. On island.



(RLNE5532794)