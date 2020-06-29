All apartments in Fernandina Beach
908 Gum St Unit A
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:56 PM

908 Gum St Unit A

908 Gum Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Gum Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
DUPLEX APARTMENT: Fernandina Beach, 1 BR / 1 Bath, affordable duplex on Amelia Island. Walking distance from downtown and just minutes from the beach. Cable ready. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove.

$650 per month, $650 security deposit, 1-year lease. $85 non-refundable application fee.

Applicants must pass a credit check, background check, provide 2 years proof of income, verification of 2 years of employment & References required.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Gum St Unit A have any available units?
908 Gum St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 908 Gum St Unit A have?
Some of 908 Gum St Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Gum St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
908 Gum St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Gum St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 908 Gum St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 908 Gum St Unit A offer parking?
No, 908 Gum St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 908 Gum St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Gum St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Gum St Unit A have a pool?
No, 908 Gum St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 908 Gum St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 908 Gum St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Gum St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Gum St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Gum St Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 Gum St Unit A has units with air conditioning.
