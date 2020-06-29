908 Gum St Unit A

Amenities

DUPLEX APARTMENT: Fernandina Beach, 1 BR / 1 Bath, affordable duplex on Amelia Island. Walking distance from downtown and just minutes from the beach. Cable ready. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove.



$650 per month, $650 security deposit, 1-year lease. $85 non-refundable application fee.



Applicants must pass a credit check, background check, provide 2 years proof of income, verification of 2 years of employment & References required.



Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS.