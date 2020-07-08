891 Parkview Place West, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
891 Parkview Place West Available 11/01/19 Great Island location close to schools - 1616 sf. 3BR/2BA Florida style home on a corner lot. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast area. Formal dining room. Large family room with split floor plan. Porch overlooking fenced backyard. Security system and washer & dryer. 2 car garage. Pets ok. Beside Fernandina Beach High and Middle schools. On Island.
(RLNE2018167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
