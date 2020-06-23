All apartments in Fernandina Beach
636 North Fletcher Ave

636 North Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

636 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amelia Island- Great ocean views and one block to the beach. Updated home with two separate kitchens and living areas. $2,500 per month. Contact Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply at www.stillwellrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have any available units?
636 North Fletcher Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 636 North Fletcher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 North Fletcher Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 North Fletcher Ave pet-friendly?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave offer parking?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave does not offer parking.
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have a pool?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave does not have a pool.
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have accessible units?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 North Fletcher Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
