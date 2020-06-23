636 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amelia Island- Great ocean views and one block to the beach. Updated home with two separate kitchens and living areas. $2,500 per month. Contact Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply at www.stillwellrentals.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 636 North Fletcher Ave have any available units?
636 North Fletcher Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 636 North Fletcher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 North Fletcher Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.